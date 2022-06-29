Dr. Evan Hardegree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardegree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Hardegree, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Hardegree, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hardegree works at
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardegree?
On my first visit to Dr. Hardegree, he thoroughly explained my condition with options available for my care. He took plenty of time and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Evan Hardegree, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699096354
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardegree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardegree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardegree works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardegree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardegree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardegree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardegree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.