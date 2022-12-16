Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD
Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marshall, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Dr. Hermanson works at
Dr. Hermanson's Office Locations
-
1
Marshall MN Outreach - Avera Medical Group Marshall1521 CARLSON ST, Marshall, MN 56258 Directions (888) 331-5890
-
2
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Marshall, MN Outreach - Located Inside Fixen Chiropractic104 W Redwood St, Marshall, MN 56258 Directions (888) 331-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avera
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midlands Choice
- Sanford Health Plan
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hermanson?
Dr. Hermanson and his staff were very knowledgeable, supportive and informative. They answered all my questions. And help me get through the surgery in one week.
About Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316039589
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University of Iowa
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermanson works at
Dr. Hermanson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.