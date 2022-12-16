Overview of Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD

Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marshall, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Hermanson works at Affiliated Community Med Ctr in Marshall, MN with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.