Dr. Karas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Karas, MD
Dr. Evan Karas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Karas' Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-1365
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
I have seen Dr Karas on multiple occasions for a deteriorating arthritic shoulder. He has always been thorough, thoughtful, caring and has treated me as a thinking person who deserves the unvarnished truth about my condition and treatment alternatives.
About Dr. Evan Karas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881647980
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
