Overview

Dr. Evan Kessler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Grand View Health.



Dr. Kessler works at Detweiler Family Medicine & Associates in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.