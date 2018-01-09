See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Evan Knaus, DO

Sports Medicine
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Evan Knaus, DO

Dr. Evan Knaus, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Knaus works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knaus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs
    2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 724-4300
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Arthritis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2018
    Dr. Knause has been treating me for approximately 3 years. He is very astute and knowledgeable. I couldn't ask for a better Orthopedic doctor. I have shopped around looking for someone in his field that I can trust and feel comfortable with to give me the proper diagnosis as well as treatment. He is honest and has a great personality, easy to talk with and ask questions. Provides honest answers and doesn't rush you out of his office.
    Judith Whittinghill in Albuquerque — Jan 09, 2018
    About Dr. Evan Knaus, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164567848
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
    • Colorado State Hosp
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Knaus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knaus works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Knaus’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Knaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

