Overview of Dr. Evan Kushner, MD

Dr. Evan Kushner, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny-Syracuse and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kushner works at Forest Healthcare Associates in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Wellness Examination and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.