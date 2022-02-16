See All Radiation Oncologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Evan Landau, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Evan Landau, MD

Dr. Evan Landau, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Landau works at GenesisCare in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Hospital
    1600 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 355-5365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Landau provided radiation oncology treatment for me after my partial mastectomy for bilateral, multifocal breast cancer. He was kind and patient, taking time to answer any and all questions without a hint of patronizing. He was thorough in preliminary testing and personally provided details on his decisions, and so I was comfortable with his professionalism and expertise. His team is equally kind as well as highly efficient and detail-oriented, and they run almost always on or ahead of schedule. Only things beyond their control--late patients, balky computers--ever cause delays. I felt strongly I was in good hands and I left his care with nothing but positive feelings about my experience.
    Pat H. — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Evan Landau, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184824088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landau works at GenesisCare in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Landau’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

