Overview of Dr. Evan Lederman, MD

Dr. Evan Lederman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Lederman works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.