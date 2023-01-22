Dr. Evan Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Lederman, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Lederman, MD
Dr. Evan Lederman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Lederman's Office Locations
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Bump Orthopedics Institute 755755 E McDowell Rd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 631-3161
The Orthopedic Clinic Association6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Phoenix Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have had bad shoulders since 2011, and have had 5 procedures, two from Dr. Lederman on my left shoulder. I recently had a Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (rTSA) and I am now in PT recovering from that procedure. My PT is actually ahead of schedule, but after a rTSA you will likely lose some mobility, but with far less or no pain once rehab is finished. The bottom line is that Dr. Lederman and his staff have my total trust and if my right shoulder needs care I will definately make the trek to his office.
About Dr. Evan Lederman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932183456
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- The American Sports Med Institute
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lederman speaks Spanish.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.