Dr. Evan Leibowitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 301 GODWIN AVE, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-4526
Rheumatology1200 E Ridgewood Ave # 306WING, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-0096
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He takes his time and is very competent and caring
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
