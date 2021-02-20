Overview of Dr. Evan Loft, MD

Dr. Evan Loft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Loft works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.