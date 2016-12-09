Overview

Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Nyu College Of Dentistry Arthur Ashman Dept. Of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry



Dr. Lynn works at DDS Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.