Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Nyu College Of Dentistry Arthur Ashman Dept. Of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry
Dr. Lynn works at
Locations
DDS Group42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Directions (646) 499-2150Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first (and hopefully last) root canal but I can't imagine how it could have been less unpleasant. Thanks for a great experience!
About Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1083762363
Education & Certifications
- Nyu College Of Dentistry Arthur Ashman Dept. Of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lynn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
