Overview of Dr. Evan Manolis, MD

Dr. Evan Manolis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Manolis works at Orland Park Plastic Surgery, S.C. in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.