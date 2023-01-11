Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.

Locations
Midvalley Comprehensive Health Center7515 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 627-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First encounter, Dr answered all my questions, great at listening. Prioritized my needs which were many, overall I felt in best care, mainly by him, but also all of the staff. I was lost and did not know where to start I felt guided and motivated to better care. Thank you
About Dr. Evan Martin, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.