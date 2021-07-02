Dr. Evan McBeath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBeath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan McBeath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evan McBeath, MD
Dr. Evan McBeath, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. McBeath works at
Dr. McBeath's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Specialists of Northwest Ohio1110 W Main Cross St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-5492
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McBeath?
He did a great job removed my massive thyroid gland right side was swollen 4 times normal size and he got it out no problem hard to believe he’s only 5 years older then me and has that much skill at his age but great job!! Now if we can get my calcium levels to steady off so I can go home that would be great.
About Dr. Evan McBeath, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538301163
Education & Certifications
- Case Western University/University Hospitals Of Cleveland
- Case Western University/University Hospitals Of Cleveland
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBeath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBeath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBeath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBeath works at
Dr. McBeath has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBeath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McBeath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBeath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBeath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBeath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.