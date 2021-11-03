Overview of Dr. Evan Meeks, MD

Dr. Evan Meeks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Meeks works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.