Dr. Evan Meeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Meeks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evan Meeks, MD
Dr. Evan Meeks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Meeks works at
Dr. Meeks' Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meeks?
Dr. Meeks repaired my shoulder and I highly recommend him. From the initial visit, to the surgery, to post-op, Dr. Meeks takes the time to explain what is happening and walk with you through it. His bed side manner is great, his staff is very helpful, and he is a highly skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Evan Meeks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588945794
Education & Certifications
- 2014
- 2013
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Rice University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeks works at
Dr. Meeks has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.