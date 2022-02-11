Overview of Dr. Evan Packer, MD

Dr. Evan Packer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Packer works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.