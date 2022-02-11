Dr. Evan Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Packer, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Packer, MD
Dr. Evan Packer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Packer works at
Dr. Packer's Office Locations
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For over 2 years I was in tremendous pain on my right side lower back down to the bottom of my leg. I tried everything possible to take the edge off such as multiple series of cortisone injections, strong pain meds until around Dec. of 2021 my pain was so severe, I could barely stand up for a minute. After consulting with my pain doctor, I had no alternative I had to have surgery. I carefully researched all the neurosurgeons within south Florida and decided Dr. Evan Packer would be my guy. On January 20th, 2021, Dr. Packer performed surgery to correct my herniated discs and nerve damage. As of today, Feb 11th, 2022, I'm happy to say I'm completely pain free. Dr Packer and his staff from my initial consultation made me so comfortable and positive that my surgery would be successful I'm now rehabbing and look forward for a normal life again thanks to Dr. Packer.
About Dr. Evan Packer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Packer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.