Dr. Evan Peck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evan Peck, MD
Dr. Evan Peck, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Florida and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck's Office Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (561) 804-0200
3
Cleveland Clinic Outpatient Laboratory525 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 1400, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 804-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Peck for a broken leg and now rotator cuff issues. He explains everything in layman terminology. I never feel rushed. He takes his time to point out all options, leaving the final decision to me.
About Dr. Evan Peck, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861645921
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Stetson University
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.