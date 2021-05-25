Dr. Rieder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Rieder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Evan Rieder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Nyu Langone Dermatopathology Section240 E 38th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3722
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
I have had him for over three years since I first developed eczema. Appointment times aare kept with little waiting. He listens carefully. He explains the treatment. He gives the impression of confidence.
About Dr. Evan Rieder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Psychiatry
Dr. Rieder accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieder has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieder.
