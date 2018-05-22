Overview of Dr. Evan Ross, DPM

Dr. Evan Ross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Ross works at Optima Foot & Ankle in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.