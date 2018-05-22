Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Ross, DPM
Overview of Dr. Evan Ross, DPM
Dr. Evan Ross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Pilot Butte Gynecology Aka Stephen R Rogers MD1506 Ne Williamson Blvd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 383-3668
Bend Surgery Center1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 318-6772
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross is a amazing doctor . Not only is he my doctor but i also work for him , and i see how great of the job he does everyday . He really does take care of his patients and lisents to them . I would recommend anybody to go and see him.
About Dr. Evan Ross, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1972913069
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.