Overview

Dr. Evan Schwarzwald, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schwarzwald works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and Medicine Specialties at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.