Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (59)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD

Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Schwechter works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Schwechter's Office Locations

    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
    Montefiore North at Carpenter Avenue
    4141 Carpenter Ave, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-2060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 18, 2022
    Dr. Schwechter performed a total right hip replacement in January of this year. I'm doing things I never thought I'd be able to do again and it's only been 3.5 months since surgery! He has given me my life back and more. From the very first visit I knew he was the doctor I wanted to go with; he did not rush into surgery but instead examined every possibility first. It took me over a year to really be ready for this surgery, and once I was I knew I was in good hands. The recovery has been so seamless; my friends are amazed at how fast I am getting back to things. I am a long distance runner and not once did he dissuade me from returning to this. Dr. Schwecter believes in having one's life back to the fullest. *Oh and I love my beautiful scar; he did an incredible job.
    Michelle Ramoni — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659676740
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    • Rutgers
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwechter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwechter works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwechter’s profile.

    Dr. Schwechter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwechter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

