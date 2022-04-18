Overview of Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD

Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Schwechter works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.