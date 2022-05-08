See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO

Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Shlofmitz works at Cardiac Interventional Group in Roslyn, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shlofmitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Interventional Group
    100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 390-9640
  2. 2
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639494479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shlofmitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shlofmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shlofmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shlofmitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shlofmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shlofmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

