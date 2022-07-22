See All Urologists in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Evan Shreck, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cheshire, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Evan Shreck, MD

Dr. Evan Shreck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. 

Dr. Shreck works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shreck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    280 S Main St Ste 204, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 238-1241
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 210, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 238-1241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 22, 2022
Dr. Shreck has an easy-going friendly demeanor that immediately sets you at ease. He explains issues in a clear, direct manner and listens carefully to patient concerns.
RmcKnerney — Jul 22, 2022

Photo: Dr. Evan Shreck, MD
About Dr. Evan Shreck, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912360231
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evan Shreck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shreck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shreck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shreck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shreck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shreck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shreck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shreck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

