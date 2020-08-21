Dr. Sorokin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD
Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Sorokin's Office Locations
Delaware Valley Plastic Surgery, P.A.1734 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 797-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorokin and his staffs are THE BEST! I had an excellent experiences and was very happy with my results. I had breast augmentation done a week ago. I was not nervous nor had anxiety at all because I knew I was with the best. Dr Sorokin is very knowledgeable and super honest doctor. He explained to me what was and wasn’t needed. All his teams from the front desk to the Anesthesiologist were outstanding. I highly recommend Dr. Sorokin for all of your body needs. He is BEYOND THE BEST !!
About Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619960325
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health and Hospital Sys|Parkland Hlth & Hosp Sys
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorokin speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokin.
