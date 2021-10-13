Dr. Stokar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Stokar, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Stokar, MD
Dr. Evan Stokar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Stokar works at
Dr. Stokar's Office Locations
Frank Minardi D.o. S.c.7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 515, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 999-5010
Northbrook office1220 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 559-0090Tuesday11:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeview Dermatology3000 N Halsted St Ste 409, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 281-9200
Illinois Dermatology Institute9711 Skokie Blvd Ste J, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 675-9711Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stokar was kind, patient, and extremely knowledgeable!! He listened to to both my medical and cosmetic concerns, and I couldn’t be happier with the results! The office was very nice, and after a few days following the treatment I received I already see an improvement! Highly recommend Dr. Stokar.
About Dr. Evan Stokar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Dr. Stokar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokar speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.