Overview of Dr. Evan Theoharis, MD

Dr. Evan Theoharis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Theoharis works at Henry Ford Medical Center Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.