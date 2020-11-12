Dr. Evan Theoharis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theoharis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Theoharis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Evan Theoharis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak (Woodward)26300 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theoharis just performed a Myomectomy on 10/23. I was scared because I never had surgery before. The level of comfort he gave during my surgery day was awesome. I did not feel any pain during, or after my procedure. He always was true to his word. My C-section scar was very neat I can't believe it. It's the perfect size. When I have kids he is definitely delivering my kids. The hospital was beautiful, and the food was good. I'm going to miss our appts. because I don't have to go anymore. But please check him out he is one of the best in that hospital.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1881761252
Education & Certifications
- Edward W Sparrow Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Theoharis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theoharis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Theoharis speaks Greek.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Theoharis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
