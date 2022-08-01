Overview of Dr. Evan Vieira

Dr. Evan Vieira is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vieira works at Advanced Podiatry in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY, Huntington, NY and Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.