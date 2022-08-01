See All Podiatric Surgeons in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Evan Vieira

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (28)
Map Pin Small Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Evan Vieira

Dr. Evan Vieira is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Vieira works at Advanced Podiatry in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY, Huntington, NY and Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vieira's Office Locations

    Advanced Podiatry Manhasset
    2110 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 869-3300
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    John J. Decicco D P M PC
    875 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 681-8866
    Associated Podiatrists of Huntington
    181 Main St Ste 207, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-3678
    Faiella Joseph V Dpm
    1514 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 484-1420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Evan Vieira

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Vieira is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vieira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vieira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vieira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vieira has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vieira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vieira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vieira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vieira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vieira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

