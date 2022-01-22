Dr. Evan Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Wolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Wolf, MD
Dr. Evan Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Wolf Eye Center Inc4505 E GREENSTREET CIR, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (888) 516-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I had got the surgery done years ago, I Was told during my exam that I have cataracts this I z as already knew the options were given to me. My wife pushed me into cataract surgery I was going to get the trifocal lens but after further test and exams Dr. Wolf informed me that I am not eligible for the best lens that I should get the base lens. I was upset about it and feared I would have to wear glasses still. But to my surprise I have 20R 20L and 20 with Both eyes. Believe it or not I just wrote all of this on my iPhone without magnification. YAHOOOO Please trust Wolf Eye Care and there staff. My wife went to a Dr in anchorage she has used for 20-30 years, she now has to wear a contact in one eye. Thank Heaven I stuck to my guns and stayed with Dr. Wolf who I have been seeing since about 2013. Jim H.
About Dr. Evan Wolf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205801586
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
