Dr. Evan Young, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Young, DPM
Overview of Dr. Evan Young, DPM
Dr. Evan Young, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic- River Valley3501 WE KNIGHT DR, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Foot Health Center5004 S U St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 274-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualChoice
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
we had a long relationship, 2 procedures-2 feet. Bunions removed beautifully. his staff is impeccable, not once was there any trouble communicating, getting called backs or appointments running late. highly recommend this LUTZ FLORIDA, MODERN FOOT AND ANKLE professional.
About Dr. Evan Young, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881962652
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center Chicago, Il
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Illinois State University Normal Il
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.