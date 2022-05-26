Overview of Dr. Evan Young, DPM

Dr. Evan Young, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Mercy Foot and Ankle Clinic River Valley in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.