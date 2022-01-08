Dr. Evan Zahner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Zahner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evan Zahner, MD
Dr. Evan Zahner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their residency with Ny Orhto Hosp/Columbia Presbyn Mc
Dr. Zahner's Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgery Inc.92 Montvale Ave Ste 1400, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-8433
Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 979-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zahner is very patient. He listens to all your questions and answers them concisely.
About Dr. Evan Zahner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1154378479
Education & Certifications
- Ny Orhto Hosp/Columbia Presbyn Mc
- St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
Dr. Zahner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.