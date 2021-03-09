Dr. Evana Valenzuela-Scheker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evana Valenzuela-Scheker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evana Valenzuela-Scheker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-2507Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2512Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker?
She was very thorough and listened to my concerns. The visit was very organized including the imaging portion.
About Dr. Evana Valenzuela-Scheker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1649455742
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker works at
Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenzuela-Scheker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.