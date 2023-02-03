Dr. Evander Fogle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evander Fogle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evander Fogle, MD
Dr. Evander Fogle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Fogle works at
Dr. Fogle's Office Locations
-
1
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 933-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogle?
Takes the time to outline your injury and different ways to address.
About Dr. Evander Fogle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1316938244
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California School Of Med
- Emory University School Of Med
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogle works at
Dr. Fogle has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fogle speaks German.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.