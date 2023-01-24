Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM
Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Anderson Podiatry Pllc1407 S Fleishel Ave Ste 301, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-6104
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We found Dr. Anderson accidentally. Went to office to ask a question and found Dr. Anderson, she had come into office to catch up on some paperwork. There was no one else there. I showed her the prescription, I had just received, and she said orthotics are very expensive, and begin to ask me questions about my feet. She told me about what could help in a more cost effective way first and gave quite an education about my foot condition. I was given pictures of product and told where to buy and the price. My foot condition was explained in terms for the layman. She was so knowledgeable and sharing and most of all caring about my problem. I would 100% recommend Dr. Anderson as my podiatrist. She takes her time and explains in a very clear manner. Dr. Anderson cares about the person and will take all the time she needs to help you understand. Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
