Overview of Dr. Evangelia Kirimis, MD

Dr. Evangelia Kirimis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kirimis works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.