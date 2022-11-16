Overview

Dr. Evangeline Perez, DO is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Perez works at Bay Ridge Dermatology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Acne Surgery and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.