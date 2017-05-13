See All Pediatricians in Carson, CA
Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD

Pediatrics
1.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD

Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Roxas-Butlig works at Roxas Butlig and Roxas Butlig Mds in Carson, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roxas-Butlig's Office Locations

    Concert Health Care Inc
    1000 E Dominguez St Ste 110, Carson, CA 90746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 715-7755
    Concert Health Care Inc
    1727 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 373-7855
    Roxas, Butlig & Roxas-Butlig MDs Torrance Clinic
    3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 312, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 373-7855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Dyslipidemia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Lice
Lipid Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 13, 2017
    Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig is a great doctor and very helpful. She helped me even I'm not her patient. She explained things to me that I didn't understand regarding my insurance. I was there in their clinic for my routine checkup and she was there to helping me out!
    Maria Paula Cayan in carson — May 13, 2017
    About Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003877531
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • White Mem Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roxas-Butlig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roxas-Butlig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roxas-Butlig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roxas-Butlig. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roxas-Butlig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roxas-Butlig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roxas-Butlig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

