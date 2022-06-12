Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Messaris works at
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-4159
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beth Isreal Deaconess Healthcar200 Boylston St Ste 4080, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 782-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely likely was very professional and compassionate
About Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messaris has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Messaris speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Messaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.