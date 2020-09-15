Overview of Dr. Evangelos Xistris, MD

Dr. Evangelos Xistris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Xistris works at Stamford Health Medical Group Inc in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Epilepsy and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.