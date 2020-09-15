Dr. Evangelos Xistris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xistris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evangelos Xistris, MD
Dr. Evangelos Xistris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc29 Hospital Plz Ste 602, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4464
Stamford Health Integrated Practices166 W Broad St Ste 203, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4464
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Superb physician.
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Greek
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Dr. Xistris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xistris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xistris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xistris has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Epilepsy and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xistris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xistris speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Xistris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xistris.
