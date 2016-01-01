Overview of Dr. Evans Valerie, MD

Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Valerie works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.