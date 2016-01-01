Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evans Valerie, MD
Overview of Dr. Evans Valerie, MD
Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Valerie works at
Dr. Valerie's Office Locations
-
1
Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 344-8263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valerie?
About Dr. Evans Valerie, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548271067
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valerie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valerie works at
Dr. Valerie has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valerie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.