Dr. Evans Valerie, MD

Pediatric Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evans Valerie, MD

Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Valerie works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valerie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-8263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Evans Valerie, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548271067
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valerie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valerie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valerie works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valerie’s profile.

    Dr. Valerie has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valerie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

