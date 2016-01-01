Dr. Enakpene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evbu Enakpene, MD
Overview
Dr. Evbu Enakpene, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital and Winkler County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Enakpene works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Permian Cardiology Inc.400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 240, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Winkler County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Enakpene?
About Dr. Evbu Enakpene, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972816189
Education & Certifications
- MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enakpene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enakpene works at
Dr. Enakpene has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enakpene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enakpene has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enakpene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enakpene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enakpene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.