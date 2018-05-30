Dr. Eve Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eve Feinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eve Feinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Locations
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7269
- 2 600 Central Ave Ste 305, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 535-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feinberg is amazing. She has perfect bedside manners, is compassionate, funny and really cares about her patients. I had the most amazing experience with her. I followed her from Fertility Centers of Illinois to Northwestern and have a little munchkin to show for it!
About Dr. Eve Feinberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306907423
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health
- Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Med School
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
