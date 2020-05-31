Dr. Eve Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eve Gillespie, MD
Overview
Dr. Eve Gillespie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Health & Services Mt350 Heritage Way Ste 2100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 257-8992
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional with empathetic practical care. Follows up.
About Dr. Eve Gillespie, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922038520
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
