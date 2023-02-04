Dr. Eve Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eve Hoffman, MD
Dr. Eve Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-9876
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Foxhall Square3301 New Mexico Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 244-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Dr. Hoffman has treated three of our family members in the past year, in three different generations. She has treated us each differently due to our lifestyles, severity of pain and needs. She is gentle and patient with my elderly mother. She treated my daughter in laws severe pain and inability to function as she needed to with some aggressiveness, which is what was required and requested. She treated me with xrays and suggested physical therapy and muscle relaxants due to my age and other medical conditions. Thank you Dr. Hoffman
- The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Maryland Department of Orthopaedics
- University Of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
- Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
