Overview

Dr. Eve Lowenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Lowenstein works at South Nassau Dermatology in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and Long Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.