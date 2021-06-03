Dr. Eve Scopelitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scopelitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eve Scopelitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eve Scopelitis, MD
Dr. Eve Scopelitis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Scopelitis works at
Dr. Scopelitis' Office Locations
Oshsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scopelitis is brilliant. She cares. She’s thorough. She takes an interest and takes her time. Dr. Scopelitis is refreshingly direct, which is something I really appreciate! Her staff is professional—the kind of top-notch attention to detail that could only have developed out of the high bar set by Dr. Scopelitis’ own standard. THANK YOU FOR MAKING A MATERIAL DIFFERENCE IN MY CARE. I am very grateful for Dr. Scopelitis.
About Dr. Eve Scopelitis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1841209756
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Medical Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scopelitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scopelitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scopelitis has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scopelitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scopelitis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scopelitis.
