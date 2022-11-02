Dr. Eve Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eve Sobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Eve Sobel, MD
Dr. Eve Sobel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel's Office Locations
-
1
Srk MD LLC210 Bear Hill Rd Ste 304, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 684-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Dr. Sobel is a thoughtful, caring and terrific clinician! She cares about you as a person and is incredibly responsive in times of need. She changed my life by finding a solution for my chronic pain which has changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Eve Sobel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871528935
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.