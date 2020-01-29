Dr. Eve Zaritsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaritsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eve Zaritsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.
Kaiser Oakland Medical Center3779 Piedmont Ave Fl 2, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1080
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Zaritsky is kind and caring. She is thorough and patient. She instills confidence. I am happy to have found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford University
Dr. Zaritsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaritsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaritsky speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaritsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaritsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaritsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaritsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.