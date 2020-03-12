Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okouneva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO
Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Okouneva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Okouneva's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Specialized Hospital94 Stevens Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 272-9554
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okouneva?
Best doctor. Saved my son's life
About Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1881836625
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okouneva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Okouneva using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Okouneva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okouneva works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Okouneva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okouneva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okouneva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okouneva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.