Dr. Evelina Appleby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evelina Appleby, MD
Dr. Evelina Appleby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with UC San Francisco
Dr. Appleby works at
Dr. Appleby's Office Locations
Memorialcare Medical Foundation2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 346-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is focused on you as you explain how you feel. She is very friendly.
About Dr. Evelina Appleby, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Serbo-Croatian
- 1750681656
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- University Of Belgrade School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
