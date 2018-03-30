Overview of Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD

Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Swartzman works at Mid America Physician Services LLC in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.